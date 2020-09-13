Carmela Anita (Laraia) LeConche, formerly of Hartford and Wethersfield, CT, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on September 6, 2020. She was the devoted and loving wife of the late James V. LeConche. Born in Hartford on June 8, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Gennaro and Maria (LaCava) Laraia. She was a graduate of Bulkeley High School, and The Morse School of Business where she studied stenography. During World War II Carmela joined the Women's Army Corp (WAC) and the United Service Organizations (USO), where she met her future husband, James. Carmela was a devoted mother and a terrific cook, who made the best spaghetti sauce and meatballs in town. Friends and neighbors constantly asked to be invited to dinner, and Carmela was always happy to set another place at the table. In her spare time, Carmela loved to knit, sew, work on crewel embroidery, and put together thousand-piece jigsaw puzzles, the harder the better! She was also an avid reader. Carmela enjoyed summers at the Laraia Family cottage at Chapman Beach in Westbrook, where she loved to swim. Carmela and husband James were accomplished dancers, versed in several different styles of dance, including Square Dance, for which they won many trophies. She was a former member of the Luna Club in Hartford and the Wethersfield Senior Center. Carmela is survived by two daughters Beverly LeConche of Hartford, and Janice LeConche of East Haddam, and a daughter-in-law Linda LeConche of Stafford Springs. She also leaves behind three granddaughters Jaime LeConche and her fiancé Craig Medeiros of Wethersfield, Jodie Rose of Tolland, and Cassandra LeConche-Harris and her fiancé James Iarusso of Wallingford; and three great-grandsons Gabriel, Devin, and Landon Rose of Tolland. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law Jeannine Laraia of Port Charlotte, FL and Julie Laraia of West Hartford. She was predeceased by her beloved son Richard J. LeConche; six sisters and their spouses Eleanor (Nicholas) Bonadies, Rose (Tony) Bonadies, Louise (Joseph) Pistorio, Anna (Al) Veniscofsky, Theresa Zisk, and Petrina (Chet) Zocco; seven brothers and their spouses Anthony (Rita), Dominick (Sandy), Frank (Margaret), James, John, Pasquale (Mary), and Rocco (Marie) Laraia. Carmela was from a large Italian family and so is also survived by many nieces and nephews. To honor Carmela's wishes, there will be no calling hours, and the funeral will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com