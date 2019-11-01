Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmela Calvo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmela Calvo


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmela Calvo Obituary
Carmela (Farinella) Calvo, 81, of Hebron, beloved wife of the late Anthony A. Calvo died peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Manchester Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family. Carmela was born in Hartford, CT, on April 21, 1938, daughter of the late Thomas and Maria (Liante) Farinella. She grew up in Hartford and graduated from Bulkeley High School. She was married to the love of her life, Anthony Calvo in 1957 and they moved to Hebron in 1969 where they made their home. Carmela was a social woman who loved to sing, dance, cook and entertain guests. Her family and friends were near and dear to her. She cherished every moment she had to spend with her children and grandchildren; her friends were forever. She leaves her children, Maria Weil and her husband Thomas of FL, Lena Calvo Blake of Windsor, Linda Rowe and her husband Donald of NC and Anita Calvo of Vernon and Ed Poulin of Lebanon; her sister, Sally Keating and her husband James of Old Saybrook; her brother, Salvatore Farinella and his wife Judy of Wethersfield; her loving grandchildren, Leila Prouty and her husband Tyler, Anthony Poulin and his wife Bea, Connor Blake, and Caroline Blake; and her great grandsons, Greyson and Levi. Her family wishes to thank her caregiver, Betsy Stifel for her kind and compassionate care and Lorna and Michael Marchiniak for their help and friendship. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 10 am – 12 Noon at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 12 Noon. Entombment at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016. www.kidney.org/donate Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now