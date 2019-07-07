Home

Carmela "Mella" F. Mele, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. She was born in Hartford to the late John and Josephine (Paternostro) Mele. She is survived by her two brothers, John A. Mele, Jr. of Wethersfield and Nicholas Mele of Westbrook and her three beloved nieces, Pam, Lisa and Karen and their families. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday (July 9th) at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect St., Wethersfield. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday morning (July 9th) from 9-10 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Memorial donations may be made in Carmela's name to Mikey's Place, 5 Grist Mill Rd., Wethersfield, CT 06109 or Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect St., Wethersfield, CT 06109. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019
