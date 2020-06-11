Carmela Guzman Reyes, 86 years old. She went to heaven on June 8th, 2020. She was born in Comerio, Puerto Rico. Daughter of the late Candido Guzman and Josefa Reyes. She came to Connecticut in 1984. She was predeceased by her first husband, Benedicto Alicea Ramos and her second husband, Dolores Guadalupe, her two sons, Hector Manuel Alicea Guzman and Felix Alicea Guzman, her brothers, Mario, Anibal and sister Ramona. Carmela enjoyed reading the Bible. Her hobbies were sewing and crochet, playing dominos and cards games with her family. She was a good cook and enjoyed feeding people. She enjoyed having her family and friends over for dinner or just for fun. She welcomed anybody in her home and treated strangers like family. She was very loving and caring. She was a member of Saint Augustine Church in Hartford. Carmela was survived by six sons and three daughters: Benedicto Alicea Guzman from Puerto Rico, Jose A. Alicea Guzman and wife, Maria from Hartford, Jose R. Alicea Guzman and his wife, Gisela from Hartford, Jesus I. Alicea Guzman and long-time partner, Allen Line, from West Hartford, Luis F. Guadalupe Guzman and his long-time companion, Marlene Rivera, from Manchester, Fernando L. Guadalupe Guzman and his wife, Irelva, from Hartford. Her daughters, Aleida Alicea Guzman from Hartford, Ana C. (Chelly) Guadalupe Guzman, from Hartford and Paula Alicea Guzman Ferreira and her husband, Victor, from Windsor Locks. Besides her children, she was also survived by many Grandchildren, Great grandchildren, her sisters, Nieve, Mercedes and Alba, many nieces and nephews, Maria Rivera, who was her son Felix's long-time companion and also many friends. Carmela left a legacy to have love and compassion for others. The love we had for her was immense. Religious Service will be conducted privately with her Family.



