Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Carmela Murphy
Carmela L. Murphy Obituary
Carmela L. Murphy, 71, of Middletown passed away Sunday morning peacefully in her sleep. She was a devoted Mother, Aunt, Grandmother, and Friend. A decorated member of the community, she left an impact on each and every heart she touched. She is survived by her only son Michael Murphy and immediate family Marley Murphy, Lisa Kaminsky, Matthew Gaffey, Mariah Gageby, and sister Meredith Mcgray. The celebration of her life and service will be held on Friday June 14th at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 381 Main St. Middletown with her Pastor Peter Zipf. Doors will open prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church for a greet and gather of family and friends and after for food and refreshments. Join us in remembrance of an unforgettable woman.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 13, 2019
