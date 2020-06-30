Carmela Ruocco

Carmela (Misseri) Ruocco, 81, of Wethersfield passed through the "Gates of Heaven" on Saturday June 27th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Angelo Ruocco for 53 years. Born in Canicatini Bagni of Italy, daughter of the late Guiessippi and Santa Misseri. She was employed by Colts Fire Arms retiring after 40 years of Faithful Service. Carmela was a lifelong communicant of St. Luke's Church now known as Corpus Christi Church in Wethersfield. Carmela was a great cook and was known to give the shirt off her own back to help anyone in need. She had a beautiful personality and a smile that would light up any room. Carmela will be deeply missed. Besides her husband she leaves her Faithful Companion and Best friend her dog, "Rusty" She also is survived by her sister; Lucia Buscema, brother in law; Gennaro Ruocco; her nephews and nieces; Elisabeth Carbone, the wife of the late Frank N Carbone, Andreo Ruocco (Melinda Burns), Rose Ruocco, Joseph Carbone, Concetta Veneziano, John (Connie) Buscema, and several nephews and nieces, as well as, great nephews and great nieces. Besides her parents Carmela was also predeceased by her sister; Concetta Carbone and her sister in law; Ida Ruocco. She also leaves many dear friends. Due to the recent pandemic the services, there will be a calling hour from 10 -11am on Thursday, July 2nd 2020 at Rose Hill Funeral Home 580 Elm St, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. A private graveside service will follow afterwards. We ask that family and friends wear face masks and practice social distancing during the services. Please share online condolences, memories, and photos on rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 30, 2020.