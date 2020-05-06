Carmella G. Sellito
1915 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carmella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmella G. Sellitto, 104, of Glastonbury and formerly a 55-year resident of Newington, died peacefully on May 4, 2020 at Brookdale Buckingham Assisted Living. Carmella was born on October 6, 1915 in St. Johnsville, NY, and was the daughter of Italian immigrants, Everisto and Rose (Corso) Masi and the beloved wife for 59 years to her sweet husband Louis (Louie) who died in 1995. She was the eldest of five children: Thomas Masi of Windsor Locks; Victor Masi of East Hartford; Londo Masi of Hartford, and Jean Perzanowski of Berlin (all of whom predeceased her). Carmella began working at G. Fox & Co. Department Store in 1953, and retired after 25 years of helping customers in the Better Dresses Dept. She loved to dress, and her great sense of style and fashion and excellent customer service earned her many top sales awards. In her leisure time, she enjoyed being outdoors gardening and creating beautiful flower pot arrangements for her deck and yard. During her lifetime she and her husband, Louie, enjoyed many good times vacationing at Cape Cod and Maine with her daughters and getting together with family and socializing with her lifelong treasured friends. Carmella was a longtime member of St. Mary's Church in Newington and an active member of Newington Senior Citizen Club and AARP, taking many enjoyable trips with her husband. After her husband passed away, she continued staying active with her daughter Barbara. She also loved shopping with her daughter, Louise. She was an adored mother and friend and will be truly missed by her daughters, Barbara Wilson of Newington and Louise and her husband, Ronald Benson of Glastonbury and her beloved grandson, Ronald Benson, Jr. of Glastonbury. She was also a step-grandmother to Eric Benson and Kathryn Stebbins of Glastonbury and is survived by several nieces and nephews that she adored. Carmella will be remembered as a great mother, grandmother and friend who was fun to be with and was a talented cook who made all holidays and birthdays special for her family. She was an attractive, healthy, energetic person who was compassionate and friendly and had a ready smile for everyone. Her daughters would like to thank everyone at Glastonbury Brookdale Buckingham for taking such exceptional care of their mother in her eight years at the assisted living community. A private graveside service will be held at West Meadow Cemetery in Newington. A Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of Carmella's life will take place at a future date. Funeral services have been entrusted to the care of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, CT. 06111. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association of CT, 2075 Silas Deane Hwy, Rocky Hill, CT. 06067. To share a memory or words of comfort with Carmella's family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Graveside service
West Meadow Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
2 entries
May 5, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss! Thinking of you guys! Hold onto all your wonderful memories! Lots of love, The Beach Family❤
Amy Beach
Friend
May 6, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved