Carmella G. Sellitto, 104, of Glastonbury and formerly a 55-year resident of Newington, died peacefully on May 4, 2020 at Brookdale Buckingham Assisted Living. Carmella was born on October 6, 1915 in St. Johnsville, NY, and was the daughter of Italian immigrants, Everisto and Rose (Corso) Masi and the beloved wife for 59 years to her sweet husband Louis (Louie) who died in 1995. She was the eldest of five children: Thomas Masi of Windsor Locks; Victor Masi of East Hartford; Londo Masi of Hartford, and Jean Perzanowski of Berlin (all of whom predeceased her). Carmella began working at G. Fox & Co. Department Store in 1953, and retired after 25 years of helping customers in the Better Dresses Dept. She loved to dress, and her great sense of style and fashion and excellent customer service earned her many top sales awards. In her leisure time, she enjoyed being outdoors gardening and creating beautiful flower pot arrangements for her deck and yard. During her lifetime she and her husband, Louie, enjoyed many good times vacationing at Cape Cod and Maine with her daughters and getting together with family and socializing with her lifelong treasured friends. Carmella was a longtime member of St. Mary's Church in Newington and an active member of Newington Senior Citizen Club and AARP, taking many enjoyable trips with her husband. After her husband passed away, she continued staying active with her daughter Barbara. She also loved shopping with her daughter, Louise. She was an adored mother and friend and will be truly missed by her daughters, Barbara Wilson of Newington and Louise and her husband, Ronald Benson of Glastonbury and her beloved grandson, Ronald Benson, Jr. of Glastonbury. She was also a step-grandmother to Eric Benson and Kathryn Stebbins of Glastonbury and is survived by several nieces and nephews that she adored. Carmella will be remembered as a great mother, grandmother and friend who was fun to be with and was a talented cook who made all holidays and birthdays special for her family. She was an attractive, healthy, energetic person who was compassionate and friendly and had a ready smile for everyone. Her daughters would like to thank everyone at Glastonbury Brookdale Buckingham for taking such exceptional care of their mother in her eight years at the assisted living community. A private graveside service will be held at West Meadow Cemetery in Newington. A Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of Carmella's life will take place at a future date. Funeral services have been entrusted to the care of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, CT. 06111. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association of CT, 2075 Silas Deane Hwy, Rocky Hill, CT. 06067. To share a memory or words of comfort with Carmella's family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net
Published in Hartford Courant on May 6, 2020.