It is with great sadness that the family of Carmella R. Peruti, 98, of Dania Beach, Florida and Grove Beach Point, Westbrook, CT, formerly of Meriden, announces her passing on March 5, 2019. She was the loving wife of Frank (Flash) Peruti, who predeceased her. Born in Southington, CT on May 28, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Bernardino and Assunta (Orofino) Fusciello. Carmella and Frank loved to dance and enjoyed traveling to Puerto Rico, California and many European countries, especially Italy. When Frank served our Country in the US Army in World War II, Carmella proudly worked at Pratt and Whitney. One of the greatest joys in her life was walking the beaches every morning in Florida and Westbrook. She was an excellent cook and shared her delicious foods with everyone. Carmella enjoyed playing cards with her friends at the Westbrook Seniors and at the club house at Meadowbrook Lakes and particularly enjoyed playing cards with her grandchildren. Watching UCONN women's basketball was one of her favorite pastimes. She loved "Happy Hour" with friends and family at many of her favorite restaurants. Carmella was extremely proud of the accomplishments of her grandchildren and adored her two great granddaughters. Carmella was a wonderful, caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed by her daughters, Susan Peruti of Boston, MA and partner Charles Olsen; Rita and husband Robert Volkmann of Mystic, CT; three grandchildren, Jeffrey and wife Molly Volkmann of Washington, DC, Elizabeth and Jonathan Volkmann of Santa Monica, CA and great granddaughters, Kira and Juliette Volkmann of Washington, DC; her sister Anne Aiudi and husband Roger of Florida and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Michael Fusciello, Katherine Tompkins, Lena Soucy and Louise Dembiczak. Carmella's family is grateful to the staff of Essex Meadows and VNA Community Health Care and Hospice of Guilford for all of their help and compassion. Burial will be private for the family at Resurrection Cemetery in Westbrook. On Saturday April 13th, a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 AM at St. Mark's Church, Westbrook. A reception will follow the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Westbrook Library or the Estuary Council of Seniors at www.ecsenior.kindful.com/. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary