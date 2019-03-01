Carmelo Ciccio, 92, of Manchester, the beloved husband of Clara (Cartella) Ciccio died peacefully Thursday, February 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Belvedere, Sicily, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Rosa (Fazzina) Ciccio. He had retired from the CCA of the Archdiocese of Hartford after many years of service. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Maria Amodeo and her husband Antonio of Little River, SC, and Rosa Ciccio of Vernon, CT; his grandson Gabriele Amodeo and his wife Cynthia of Pelham, NY; his great-grandchildren Alexander and Daniel; his sisters Lucia, Concetta and Pina; and several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his brothers Angelo, Pietro, and Benito. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at 9:15 a.m. from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center St. Manchesterwith a Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bartholomew Campus, 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester, followed by burial in St. James Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary