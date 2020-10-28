Carmelo Raffa of Middletown passed away peacefully at the age of 88 at home Sunday morning October 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Carmelo was born July 9, 1932 in Sortino, Sicily. He was a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather. He was a strong confident man who loved to spend time with his family making memories and telling stories. He was an avid gardener, spending his spare time in his vegetable garden. He served in the Italian army, was a long time employee of Middlesex hospital, and retired from Weslyan University. The youngest of five, he was predeceased by his father, Luigi Raffa, mother Sebastiana Bucello, brothers Sebastiano Raffa, Cesario Raffa, Antonino Raffa, and sister Vita Amoddio. He Is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Lucia Raffa; his two sons, Luigi Raffa and daughter-in-law Josephine (Tina) Raffa, and Rosario Mark Raffa and daughter-in-law Iliana Raffa; his two daughters, S. Alessandra Nardi and son-in-law Robert J. Nardi, and Maria Stella Raffa; his grandchildren, Stefano C. Raffa, Luigi S. Raffa, Luca J. Raffa, Carmelo M. Raffa, Nicco R. Nardi, Kiara S. Raffa, and Nyla R. Nardi; and multiple nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. We will always and forever love him. The family would like to thank Middlesex Hospice for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Parkinson Disease Association. (www.apdaparkinson.org
) Calling hours will be on Friday, October 30th from 5pm to 8pm at D'Angelo's Funeral Home, 22 South Main St. Middletown. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 31st, at 10am at St Sebastian's Church, Middletown. Burial will follow in the family plot in St Sebastian cemetery. Masks and social distancing required.