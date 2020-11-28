1/1
Carmelo Salvatore "Carm" PARTESANO
Carmelo "Carm" Salvatore Partesano, 95, beloved husband of the late Helen (Calabro) Partesano, passed away peacefully Monday, November 23, 2020. He was the son of the late Paul and Carmela (Cannarella) Partesano. Carm was born in Hartford on July 3, 1925, and graduated with Honors from Weaver High School, Class of 1943. He was accepted to the Accelerated Program at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), and graduated in 2.5 years, February 1946, with a Bachelor Degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He was employed by United Technologies/Pratt & Whitney Aircraft (East Hartford) from 1946 -1991, when he retired. He served as Structural Engineer in the Materials & Structural Development Lab, worked on the last of the reciprocating engines, and the beginnings of the turbine engine development. He was considered a residual stress expert. He was a life member of the SME Engineering Society. In addition, Carm was a life member of UNICO National, Hartford Chapter, serving many offices, including President 1975-1976. UNICO National is a civic group of business people and professionals of Italian descent, whose motto is "Service above Self", dedicated to providing scholarships, grants, and charitable assistance to those in need from all walks of life. He was also a member of the Young Italian-American Association, a parishioner at St. Timothy's Church, West Hartford, and a member of its men's club. Carm was a man who lived his life according to the "old school", where character and respect mattered. He was low-key, but when he walked into a room, you knew that here was a good man, a man of substance, and in the words of one of his classmates, "a true and sincere friend, a scholar, and a gentleman." A loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Carm was predeceased by his beloved wife, Helen, on January 10, 2015, after 63 years of marriage. He leaves his daughter Linda and husband John Salek of Fairfield, grandson Michael and wife Elyse Salek of Pennsylvania, granddaughter Stephanie and husband Tom Fogarty of Washington, DC, and great-grandchildren, Brianna and Bradley Salek, of Pennsylvania, and Ryan Fogarty of Washington, DC. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services will be private due to COVID. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carmelo's memory may be made to UNICO Greater Hartford Chapter, and mailed to Giulio Cessario, P.O. Box 331502, West Hartford, CT 06133. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted by the family with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

Published in Hartford Courant from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
November 28, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
