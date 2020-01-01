Home

D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church
285 Church Street
Hartford, CT
1932 - 2020
Carmelo Testa Obituary
Carmelo Testa, 87, of East Hartford, beloved husband for 60 years of Carmelina (Neri) Testa, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, December 30, 2019. Born in Floridia, Sicily on March 24, 1932, he was the son of the late Sebastiano and Salvatrice (Bazzano) Testa. Carmelo was a skilled mason who, with his business partner, owned Bascetta & Testa, a successful mason contractor for over 40 years. Carmelo was one of the original founders of the Italian American Stars, A.C. and was passionate about the sport of soccer. He was also an avid fan of the Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins and enjoyed gardening and making his own wine. Carmelo was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be forever missed by his loving wife Carmelina; three children, Sebastian and wife Dr. Nancy E. Testa of East Hartford, Salvina Reale and her late husband Joseph of East Hartford and Alfina and husband Paul Rizza of South Windsor; seven adored grandchildren, Claudia (Testa) Imperati and husband Anthony, Christopher Testa, Dr. Antonio Reale, Stefanie (Reale) Duran and husband Orlando, Alisa Reale, Julia Rizza and Emily Rizza and two cherished great-grandchildren, Angelina and Anthony Sebastian. He is also survived by his sister, Lucia Zappulla of Floridia, Sicily; his brother-in-law, Frank Neri and wife Maria of Vernon; his sister-in-law, Maria Bonanno of Ellington, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends, both in the U.S. and in Italy. He was predeceased by his sisters, Melina Rizza and Maria Augello. The family would like to thank Ewa, Cindy, Rose, Tracy and Nadia for their loving and gentle care. Funeral services will begin on Saturday (January 4) at 9 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church, 285 Church Street, Hartford. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Family and friends may call on Friday from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. To share a memory of Carmelo with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 1, 2020
