Carmen C. Coccomo, 70, of Berlin, husband of Denise Coccomo, passed away at home on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born in New Britain, he was the son of Adel (Pace) Coccomo and the late Thomas Coccomo. Carmen was a former resident of East Haddam before moving to Berlin 5 years ago. Carmen retired after a long career in the health care field. He was a proud developer and administrator of the Ridgeview Health Care Center, Thomas A. Coccomo Memorial, Westfield Health Care Center and finally The Saybrook at Haddam, a state of the art assisted living facility. He formerly served as an alderman in Meriden and was a former member of St. Bridget Church in East Haddam. Surviving are his wife, Denise (Purzycki) Coccomo; three daughters, Danielle Coccomo of Charlottesville, VA, Melissa Vecchitto of East Haddam, and Kate Coccomo, also of East Haddam; his mother, Adel Coccomo of Florida; three grandchildren; and many cousins. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a son, Luke Coccomo, and by his brother, Thomas Coccomo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:30 AM at St. Paul Church, Kensington. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. A calling hour will be held on Thursday morning from 10 AM to 11 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, Kensington. Please share a memory of Carmen with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com