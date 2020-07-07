1/1
Carmen C. Coccomo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmen C. Coccomo, 70, of Berlin, husband of Denise Coccomo, passed away at home on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born in New Britain, he was the son of Adel (Pace) Coccomo and the late Thomas Coccomo. Carmen was a former resident of East Haddam before moving to Berlin 5 years ago. Carmen retired after a long career in the health care field. He was a proud developer and administrator of the Ridgeview Health Care Center, Thomas A. Coccomo Memorial, Westfield Health Care Center and finally The Saybrook at Haddam, a state of the art assisted living facility. He formerly served as an alderman in Meriden and was a former member of St. Bridget Church in East Haddam. Surviving are his wife, Denise (Purzycki) Coccomo; three daughters, Danielle Coccomo of Charlottesville, VA, Melissa Vecchitto of East Haddam, and Kate Coccomo, also of East Haddam; his mother, Adel Coccomo of Florida; three grandchildren; and many cousins. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a son, Luke Coccomo, and by his brother, Thomas Coccomo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:30 AM at St. Paul Church, Kensington. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. A calling hour will be held on Thursday morning from 10 AM to 11 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, Kensington. Please share a memory of Carmen with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Paul Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
(860) 223-0981
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved