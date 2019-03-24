Carmen DeVito 90, of Sarasota FL, formerly of Rocky Hill, passed on March 1, 2019. He was the son of the late Frank and Catherine (Datro) DeVito. He was a proud US Army Veteran during World War II. Carmen worked as a Chemistry Technician for Trinity College. He also worked as District Manager for Wyler's (Borden Co). Carmen is predeceased by his loving wife Rose (Pantano) DeVito. He leaves his beloved long-time companion, Irene Wilson of Sarasota FL. He is survived by his four children, Paula and James Dare of Dayton, OH, Cathy and Thomas Phelps of Rocky Hill, Richard and Susan DeVito of Wethersfield, and Maria and Stephen Lecco of Rocky Hill; ten grandchildren, Diana and Jason Hofschild of Dayton, OH, David Dare and Alicia Evans, of Dayton, OH, Joseph and Tara Phelps of Portland, Thomas and Cristina Phelps of Rocky Hill, Mark and Eileen DeVito of Boston, MA, Richard and Nadia DeVito of Boston, MA, Erik and Kristen Lecco of Granby, Gina and Robert Antolini of Wethersfield, Candace Lecco of Canton, and Julie Lecco of Rocky Hill, as well as 9 great-grandchildren. Carmen is also survived by his two sisters, Maryann Pellerin of Palm Bay, FL, and Frances Weir of East Hartford and by many nieces and nephews. Carmen was a lifelong member of the Sarasota Tennis Club. He loved to cruise, travel with his family, and also enjoyed being a member of the Clay Hill Gang of Hartford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday (March 29, 2019) at 11 AM in St. Josephine Bakhita Parish at St. James Church, Rocky Hill. Burial with military honors will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Family and friends are invited to call at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St., Rocky Hill, on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM just prior to leaving for the mass. Please share an online expression of sympathy at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the , 35 Cold Spring Rd., #411, Rocky Hill, CT. 06067.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2019