Carmen E. Olmos, 84 of West Hartford, formerly of Cartagena, Colombia died peacefully on Friday, (September 25, 2020) attended by her loving family in her home. Carmen was born in Cartagena, Colombia to the late Modesto and Narcisa Olmos where she lived for the first 50 years of her life. She attended schools and worked as an accountant. Though her humble beginnings, she found her strength in the love of numbers and rose the ranks to become the Chief of Staff of a large construction engineering firm. From an early age, Carmen also channeled her many passions into being the primary caretaker for her 4 siblings: Rumualdo, Wilfrido, Santander and Judith. She then dedicated her life to being a wonderful mother who instilled a foundation of education, morals, family values and love to her 3 children: Galo Rodriguez, Rosario Berrio and Julio Berrio. Her character of heart then transcended to her 8 grandchildren: Liliana, Tatiana, Guillermo, Austin, Roberto, Alexandra, Galo E. and Cesar. Her devotion and selflessness towards her 6 great grandchildren: Charliene, Adriana, Grayson, Ella, Emma, and Camila will leave a profound mark that will carry on for generations to come. Carmen impacted the lives of all the people she encountered, her loving and caring nature influenced all who surrounded her. Her favorite pastimes included cooking, knitting sewing, cross word puzzles, reading, music and dancing, most importantly her love of telenovelas. Her memory will live forever in the hearts of those who had the privilege of meeting her. Her legacy will live for generations to come. En las palabras sabias de Doña Carmen (Nena, Mochi, Carmencita), "El que no oye consejo no llega a viejo"/ "Pa tras ni pa cojer impulso." Family and friends may gather on Sunday, September 27, 2020 during calling hours from 3:00pm – 6:00pm at Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave. West Hartford, CT. Mass will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10:00am at The Church of St. Peter Claver, 47 Pleasant Street, West Hartford, CT. Mask and Social distancing are required during the services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. To leave an online condolence message go to: www.molloyfuneralhome.com
.