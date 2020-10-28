Carmen Galarza, 91 of Hartford, CT entered Eternal Life on October 23,2020. She was born in Maunabo, PR on July 16, 1929. She resided in Hartford, CT for almost 50 years. Carmen was a beloved Mama, Abuela, Tia and Amiga. She was predeceased by her husband, Modesto Galarza, parents Evangelia Rivera-Leon and Alejandro Leon; six brothers and one sister. Carmen is survived by her Daughter Nancy Arroyo and Son- In- Law Hector Arroyo; and Son Luis Galarza of Hartford; 2 Sisters and 2 Brothers. She leaves 2 Grandsons and 3 Great Grandchildren, extended relatives and friends. Carmen was a longtime member of St. Peter's Church where she volunteered her services for over 30 years, was the first Catechism Teacher and also established el Grupo de Las Hijas de Maria. Viewing will be on Wednesday October 28, 2020 9:00-10:30 am at De Leon Funeral Home located at 104 Main St, Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at Maria Reina De La Paz located 494 New Britain Avenue, Hartford. Burial to follow at Mt St Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield, CT.



