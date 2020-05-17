Carmen Lydia Muniz Rodriguez, 76 of Glastonbury CT, beloved wife of Angel Lopez, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 after losing her struggle with COVID -19. Carmen Lydia was born on June 21, 1943 in Santurce, Puerto Rico to Juan Muniz and Carmen Rodriguez and lived in Connecticut for many years. She loved to cook, garden, and dance while being close to her family and always enjoyed having old music playing to remember the good times. There was always food on the stove in case someone was hungry and the holidays were always a special time with family. Carmen Lydia was also a HUGE Elvis fan and enjoyed collecting memorabilia over the years. She was very crafty, resourceful and always made sure that her family needs were met. Faith was very important to Carmen Lydia and she was active in her church and believed that everything in life had a purpose and would face life challenges guided by her faith based principles. Carmen Lydia is survived by her husband of 59 years, Angel Lopez of Glastonbury, 4 children; Norberto and his wife Lisset Lopez of Hartford, Ronald Lopez of Tampa FL, Angel of Midlothian VA, Carmen Evelyn Torelli of Glastonbury. She also leaves behind her grandchildren; Marquis and Julien Lopez of Hartford, Amanda Torelli and husband John Carroll of Loudonville, NY. Additionally she leaves behind family in Puerto Rico, a sister, Idalmy Muniz and husband Angel Castro, a brother Eligió Muniz plus nieces and nephews.In life, she was blessed to have shared many great moments with her family which will live on forever. May she rest in peace and forever watch over her family. Private burial service with family, eulogy by Rev. Alexander Avendano.



