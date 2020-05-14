Carmen M. Rodriguez
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmen Rodriguez, 85 of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of the late Casiano Rodriguez, peacefully passed away from complications of COVID-19 on May 12, 2020. Born in Maricao, PR on May 8, 1935 she was the daughter of the late Amelia and Felipe Justiniano. Carmen is predeceased by her five children Jorge, Johnny, Richard, James and Marilyn. Carmen enjoyed visiting the casinos, playing Bingo, scratching lottery tickets, and most of all watching her favorite NY Yankees. Carmen was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be forever missed by her daughter Iris Cruz and her husband Wilfredo (Fiyo) of Windsor Locks; eight adored grandchildren, Norma Iris Cruz, Yolanda Pacheco and her husband Robert, Wilfredo Cruz Jr and his wife Erica, Venus Ellison and wife Tyree, Johnny and Julian Gonzalez, Juanita Gonzalez, Sabrina, George and Marina Gonzalez; 18 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and entombment in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield will be private. A celebration of Carmen's life will be held at a later date. The Deleon Funeral Home, Hartford, CT has been entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Entombment
Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeLeon Funeral Home
104 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06106
(860) 522-3735
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 14, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
DeLeon Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved