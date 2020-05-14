Carmen Rodriguez, 85 of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of the late Casiano Rodriguez, peacefully passed away from complications of COVID-19 on May 12, 2020. Born in Maricao, PR on May 8, 1935 she was the daughter of the late Amelia and Felipe Justiniano. Carmen is predeceased by her five children Jorge, Johnny, Richard, James and Marilyn. Carmen enjoyed visiting the casinos, playing Bingo, scratching lottery tickets, and most of all watching her favorite NY Yankees. Carmen was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be forever missed by her daughter Iris Cruz and her husband Wilfredo (Fiyo) of Windsor Locks; eight adored grandchildren, Norma Iris Cruz, Yolanda Pacheco and her husband Robert, Wilfredo Cruz Jr and his wife Erica, Venus Ellison and wife Tyree, Johnny and Julian Gonzalez, Juanita Gonzalez, Sabrina, George and Marina Gonzalez; 18 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and entombment in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield will be private. A celebration of Carmen's life will be held at a later date. The Deleon Funeral Home, Hartford, CT has been entrusted with arrangements.



