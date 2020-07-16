Carmen Montique Walker, age 79, of Bloomfield, CT passed away peacefully, on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in her home. Carmen was born on May 11, 1941, in St. Thomas, Jamaica. She was the daughter of Frank Montique and Delmathea Stibble. She was raised in Jamaica until she came to America in 1966 where she made a better life for herself and family. Carmen retired from Saint Mary's Home in 2013, after 45 years of service. Carmen loved to cook, shop, travel, shop, hanging and talking on the phone with friends and shopping some more. Oh! And she loved dancing. Her favorite holiday was Christmas when the house was filled with family and the smell of good food. Carmen also loved attending church, North United Methodist, where she participated in all sorts of activities and events. She leaves to mourn her passing her husband Caroll Walker of Bloomfield, CT, 5 children, Linval, Carlton, Michael, Oran and her only girl, Janet; 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (A Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby St., Bloomfield, CT 06002 at 9:00am with a calling hour from 8:00am-9:00am. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery 30 Mountain Ave., Bloomfield, and CT 06002. To view the full obituary and leave a message of comfort for the Walker family please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com