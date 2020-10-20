1/1
Carmen P. Vernali
Carmen P. "Mello" Vernali of Glastonbury, formerly of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020 at the age of 86, with his son and daughter-in-law by his side. Carmen was born in Norfolk, Conn., on April 7, 1934 to Sebastiano and Concetta (Russo) Vernali. When he was 9 years old, his family moved to East Hartford, where he lived for almost 60 years, until moving to Glastonbury. Carmen graduated from East Hartford High School in 1952 and served in the United States Army. Upon returning home, he worked as a plasterer on many local construction jobs, and later began working at Walker Products, where he remained for 52 years. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed going to the Glastonbury Senior Center and to the gym every day. Carmen led a very active life and had many interests, including gardening, sailing, motorcycling, water skiing, and fishing. He was an avid Red Sox fan since 1946, a UCONN Women's Basketball fan, and followed many other sports. He spent winters in Florida and summers at the Connecticut shoreline for many years with his family. Carmen is predeceased by his beloved wife of 46 years, Jean (DiCaprio) Vernali, with whom he had many fond memories. He is survived by his loving son and his wife, Sebastian P. and Melissa (Spagna) Vernali, his dear brother and best friend Anthony J. and his wife Lucille (Colletti) Vernali, as well as many close nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many dear friends. Carmen was a very caring, compassionate person, who never complained about anything; a special individual who could talk and make friends with anyone; a hard-working man with strong values who touched many people's lives. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday (Oct 22, 2020) at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church of St. Martin of Tours Parish, 4 North St., Norfolk. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery 179 North St. Norfolk. Family and friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Masks and Social Distancing will be required. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church of St. Martin of Tours Parish,
OCT
22
Burial
St. Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
