Carmen (Fontes) Perrone, 92, of Hartford, beloved wife for 63 years of Anthony Perrone, Jr., passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 from the Covid-19 virus. Born in Recife, Pernambuco, Brazil on June 18, 1927, she was the daughter of the late José and Celina (de Albuquerque) Fontes. She met her husband while he was serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II, stationed in Recife, Pernambuco, Brazil. They were married in 1947 in Hartford at the old St. Joseph's Cathedral. Carmen became a U.S. citizen in 1956. Prior to her retirement, she worked for 47 years for The Hartford Insurance Company. A loving mother and grandmother, Carmen will be forever missed by her son, Bruce R. Perrone and wife Mary Anne of Wethersfield and her adored grandson, Arragon C. Perrone of Springfield, VA. She also leaves two sisters, Dolores Fontes Livingston of Dallas, TX and Hilda Fontes Pinto of Brazil, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Tony; her brother, Alberto Fontes and his wife Grenauta; and brothers-in-law, Del Livingston and Carlos Pinto. The family would like to thank the staff of MapleView Health & Rehabilitation Center in Rocky Hill for the kindness and wonderful care they provided Carmen this past year and a half. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery will be private. Memorial donations in Carmen's honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield is assisting the family. To share a memory of Carmen, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 14, 2020.