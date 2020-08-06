Carmen Riley, 91, of Hartford, CT passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born to Robert and Louise Riley in Jamaica, the parish of Trelawny on April 12, 1929. She was predeceased by her three brothers, Selvin, Robert, and Sydney Riley. Those left behind to cherish her loving memory include her loving son, Brenton Ellis (Charlene); grandchildren, Karlene (Charles) Kenton of Canada, Karl Campbell of Canada, Trevor Ellis of Bloomfield, Ebony (Eric) Spencer of Windsor, and Duane McCoy of Hartford; great-grandchildren: Taylor, Malik, Jordan, Jade, Kordel, Makayla, Cassandra, Eric Jr., and Isley; Godson, Andre Lilly and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A Celebration of Her Life will take place on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 9:00-10:00AM and Interment at Mtn. View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Riley family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com