Carmen Rivera Obituary
Carmen Bermy Rivera, 72, of New Britain, beloved wife of Rev. Roberto Rivera Sr., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at the Hospital of Central CT surrounded by her loving family.Born at Orly Army Base in Paris France, she was the daughter of the late Jose Colon and Carmen M. Martinez Quiles. She grew up in Bayamon, Puerto Rico and was a resident of New Britain since 1990.Surviving are her husband, Rev. Roberto Rivera Sr., Pastor of Iglesia Cristo Redentor; her son, Roberto L. Rivera Jr. and his wife, Maria Colon of New Britain; a granddaughter, Leslie Sepulveda; and a great-grandson, Angel C. Gautier. She was predeceased by two brothers, Julio Colon and Hilberto Roman.Funeral services and calling hours are Friday from 7-9 PM and Saturday from 9–11 AM at Iglesia Cristo Redentor, 830 Corbin Ave., New Britain. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Carmen with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 15, 2019
