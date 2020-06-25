Carmen Rosa St. Marthe, 86, of Hartford, CT passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Born on September 6, 1933 in Caracas, Venzuela to the late Wickham Roberts and the late Josephine St. Marthe, she leaves to cherish her memory her four sons, John Conrad St. Marthe, Eric St. Marthe, William St. Marthe, and Hendrinson Innocent; as well as a host of other relatives and friends. A Live Streamed Celebration of her Life will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00AM; with Visitation from 9:00AM-10:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT. Interment will be at Mt. St. Benedict, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the St. Marthe family, view the live streamed service and full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 25, 2020.