Carmen S. Ierna
Carmen S. Ierna (95), of Wethersfield, CT, beloved husband for over 70 years to Joan (DiCioccio) Ierna, passed away June 28, 2020. Born in Hartford, and lived in Wethersfield for over 70 years, son of late Sebastian and Josephine (Scalora) Ierna. He was a communicant of Corpus Christi and the Church of Incarnation. He was employed by Allen Mfg for over 40 years. He was a pioneer skier, and one of the founding members of the Mt. Laurel Ski Club. He had fond memories of skiing Tuckerman's Ravine, and introduced his passion of the sport to his family and many friends. He is fondly remembered for his joy of the sport, and his beautiful, fast skiing style. After retiring, he and his wife spent over 20 years at their second home on Cape Cod. They traveled extensively with Italy being their favorite destination. He had a love for wine, and enjoyed making wine with his brothers. Besides his wife, he is survived by two loving daughters, Lynn-Ann Ierna, of Delray Beach, FL, and Cheryl Ierna, and her husband, Michael, of Littleton, CO, and his beautiful grand daughter Nadya Ierna. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph Ierna and his wife Johanna, and his sister Elizabeth Sparkowski as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to Joan Ierna, 15790 Loch Maree Lane, Unit 3603, Delray, FL 33446.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
My beloved Father. Rest in Peace. I will take care of Mom. Love you
Lynn-Ann Ierna
Daughter
June 29, 2020
My dear Father. I loved you so very much, and can't believe you are no longer with us. You were the best Father a girl could have, and I will miss you terribly. Rest in peace my Father. Love your daughter, Cheryl
Cheryl A Ierna
Daughter
