Carol Adoff, 71, of 35 Sterling St Htfd, CT, departed this life May 1, 2020. Born to the late parents of Willie & Elizabeth (Tuft) Smith of Htfd, CT. Carol was a Graduate of the Bloomfield High School class of 1967. She also attended Morse School of Business and was a model. She leaves to mourn her death, her sister, Marilyn (Thomas) Logan; Stepson, King-Messiah; Special Sister, Angela Diaz; Nephews, Frederick, Barry (Katrice) Stephens; Nieces, LaToi Logan, LaKisha (John) Forsythe, Yvonne (Michael) Igodo. She is also surrounded with a host of other great nieces, nephew & several cousins. She was also predeceased by one niece LaTaysha Logan.



