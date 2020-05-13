Carol A. Adoff
Carol Adoff, 71, of 35 Sterling St Htfd, CT, departed this life May 1, 2020. Born to the late parents of Willie & Elizabeth (Tuft) Smith of Htfd, CT. Carol was a Graduate of the Bloomfield High School class of 1967. She also attended Morse School of Business and was a model. She leaves to mourn her death, her sister, Marilyn (Thomas) Logan; Stepson, King-Messiah; Special Sister, Angela Diaz; Nephews, Frederick, Barry (Katrice) Stephens; Nieces, LaToi Logan, LaKisha (John) Forsythe, Yvonne (Michael) Igodo. She is also surrounded with a host of other great nieces, nephew & several cousins. She was also predeceased by one niece LaTaysha Logan.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
my childhood friend from Bloomfield I have great memories of us playing dress up n dolls you will be forever In my heart
Dolores Simpson
Friend
May 13, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Michael Family
Family
May 13, 2020
I will miss you dearly and Im so lucky to have had you as my Aunt (Thelma)
Latoi Logan
Family
May 13, 2020
To all the good times at the Beacon You will be missed
Kenneth Bower
Friend
May 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
LAMONT STANKWICH.
May 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joanne Williams
Friend
