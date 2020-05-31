Carol Ann (Foss) Blain, 84, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Bel-Air Manor in Newington. She was the beloved wife for 42 years of the late Maurice Blain, who she is now reunited with. Carol was born in Manchester, NH on December 12, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Donald and Pauline (Signor) Foss. As a child, her family moved to East Hartford's Mayberry Village, where she lived until she married Maurice in 1956. She graduated from East Hartford High School in 1953 and she and Maurice settled in East Hartford to raise their family. A devout catholic, she was a longtime communicant of St. Christopher Church, East Hartford. Over the years, she worked as a secretary for various insurance companies before moving to her favorite assignment at Hartford Hospital. In retirement, she enjoyed being a crossing guard at St. Christopher's School in East Hartford. She was a dedicated mother of three boomer boys, guiding them through First Communions and Cub Scouts, little league and life's little bumps and bruises over the years. Her favorite vacation spot was Hampton Beach in New Hampshire, where the family would go most years for summer vacation. It was where relatives would come together at least once a year for marathon card games that went well into the night. One of her more favorite hobbies was knitting, which resulted in a knitted version of everything and anything. She was also an avid Red Sox fan who never missed a game. Carol was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be forever missed by her three sons, Michael and his wife Karen of Somers, Mark of Colchester and William and his wife Robin of Ft. Myers, FL; four adored grandchildren, Michael J. Blain of Manchester, Jennifer Blain of Colchester, Melissa Blain of Agawam, MA and Sarah Blain of Colchester and her two cherished great-grandsons, Alexander Blain of Colchester and Malcolm Blain of Deering, NH. She is also survived by her brother, Mark Foss and his wife Jane of Bolton; her three sisters-in-law, Jeannine Sylvester of East Hartford, Louise Larcheveque and her husband Ron of Sarasota, FL, and Eileen Blain of Locust Grove, VA; as well as many special nieces and nephews and their families; and several dear friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Carol was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Diane Blain and two brothers-in-law, Herm Sylvester and Roger Blain. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and burial in Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Carol's honor may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd., Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory of Carol, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.