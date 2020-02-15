Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Michael's Church
Beacon Falls, CT
Carol Drouin Dupuis, 71, passed peacefully on Feb. 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and friends. After graduation from Albertus Magnus College, Carol worked for more than 35 years as a Social worker for the State of Connecticut. She touched many lives in her profession which carried into her passion for photography where she captured so many special moments for so many people. She was also an avid Scrabble player. Carol is survived by her husband, Robert Dupuis, mother, Stella "Susie" Drouin, sisters Lorraine Drouin and Linda (Barry) Golob and her numerous in-laws and extended family members. As well as her many wonderful friends, especially her angels Susan and Patty. She was predeceased by her father Andre and brothers Chet and Lee. Special thanks to the wonderful staff on the Vitas Unit at St. Mary's hospital in Waterbury. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to your local Animal shelter. A Celebration of Life will take place Today, Feb. 15, 2020, at 12:00 noon at St. Michael's Church, Beacon Falls, Connecticut.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
