Carol A. Gagnon, 72, of East Windsor, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was born December 18, 1947 in Fort Kent, ME, the daughter of the late Claude and Cecile Pelletier. She is survived by her daughter, Deanna Gagnon of East Windsor; four siblings, Donald Pelletier, Judy Carr, Ruth Fletcher, and James Pelletier; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert G. Gagnon, her infant triplet sons, Allan, Brian and James Gagnon, and a sister, Willie Martin. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to Enfield Community Cat Project (ECCP), PO Box 614, Enfield, CT 06082. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com