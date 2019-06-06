Home

Carol A. Jacobsen, 71, of Somers, CT, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was born in Stafford Springs, CT, daughter of the late Hillary and Ruth (Ramsey) Munk. Her hobby was collecting stuffed bears. Carol is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Clifford Jacobsen; her sister, Betty Anne Carignan; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, James Munk. A calling hour will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 5-6 P.M., with a memorial service to take place at 6 P.M., at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will be held privately in Somers Center Cemetery, Somers, CT. Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 6, 2019
