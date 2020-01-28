Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St Gabriel's Church
379 Broad St
Windsor, CT
CAROL A. Janssen


1939 - 2020
CAROL A. Janssen Obituary
Carol Ann Martin-Janssen, 80 of Windsor, CT passed peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. Carol was born June 18,1939 in Hartford to Lester Martin and Mabel Muise-Martin. She is survived by her daughter Kimberly Janssen, grandson John C. Cavanagh, and Son in Law John F. Cavanagh all of Windsor CT.She was predeceased by her husband Herbert R Janssen and children Timothy Janssen and Brenda Cavanagh. Carol loved life, laughed often and loved with all her heart. She was a pillar of strength and confronted every obstacle with grace and dignity. Carol's joys and passions in her life besides her family, were mother, friends, music, outdoors, gardening, dancing, a lover of nature and the New York Giants. Carols daughter Kimberly would like to thank Dr C Rutter, Dr T Alekshun, the staff on CB2 unit and the hospice team at Hartford Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion. A Memorial service will be held at St Gabriel's Church 379 Broad St Windsor CT February 1, 2020 at 11:00AM In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hartford Hospital Palliative Care
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 28, 2020
