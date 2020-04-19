Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
Vernon, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Kibbe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. Kibbe


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol A. Kibbe Obituary
Carol B. Kibbe, 81, of Vernon, beloved wife of the late Floyd A. Kibbe, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, with her family at her side. Carol was born on September 19, 1938 in Rockville, CT during the Hurricane of '38, daughter of the late Raymond and Amelia Binheimer. She graduated from Rockville High School Class of 1956 and had been a lifelong resident. Carol attended Hartford Hospital School of Nursing and was employed for over 30 years as an R.N. at Rockville General Hospital. She spent many years as a floor nurse caring for patients before earning a B.S. in Business Administration from Eastern Connecticut State University and entering nursing management. She retired in 2000 as a Nursing IT Manager. Carol was a longtime, active member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Vernon. She was a member of the Rockville General Hospital Auxiliary and the Hartford Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association. Carol loved to travel and had visited several countries including Mexico, Italy, Greece, Malta, Morocco and Croatia. She and Floyd enjoyed their trips to Florida and Arizona to escape the New England winters. She was a loving and devoted grandmother and will be dearly missed by her friends and family. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Kimberly and Scott Sendlein of Marlborough, CT and their daughters Laura and Rebecca, and her two sons Robert Kibbe of Corpus Christi, TX and Douglas Kibbe of Manchester. A memorial service will be celebrated at St. John's Episcopal Church in Vernon on Saturday, July 25 at 11AM, contingent upon lifting of social distancing constraints and resumption of public worship. Burial will be private in Grove Hill Cemetery, Vernon. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now