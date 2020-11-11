Carol A. Sessions, 80, Burlington, widow of Steven O. Sessions, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, November 6, 2020. Born March 29th, 1940 in Torrington, daughter of the late Russell E. and Rose (Mario) Andrews, she attended Litchfield Public Schools and graduated from Tunxis Community College. Prior to retiring, Carol was employed by the State of Connecticut for 33 years predominately at Central Connecticut State University in the Anthropology Department. She was an avid and accomplished pianist and enjoyed bringing music to everyone she met. Carol is survived by her son, David M. Sessions of Oxford, her sister, Ann Arsego of Litchfield and three step-daughters, Janet Brothwell, Patti Mackiewicz and Sandra Barron. Funeral Services will be held Friday (Nov. 13) at 11:30am in The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville with the Rev. Wendell Taylor officiating. Burial will be in the family plot at Center Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Burlington Library Association, P.O. Box 1379, Burlington, CT 06013, http://www.friendsburlib.org/donations.htm
or Favarh, 225 Commerce St., Canton, CT 06019. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
