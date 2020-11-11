1/
Carol A. Sessions
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol A. Sessions, 80, Burlington, widow of Steven O. Sessions, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, November 6, 2020. Born March 29th, 1940 in Torrington, daughter of the late Russell E. and Rose (Mario) Andrews, she attended Litchfield Public Schools and graduated from Tunxis Community College. Prior to retiring, Carol was employed by the State of Connecticut for 33 years predominately at Central Connecticut State University in the Anthropology Department. She was an avid and accomplished pianist and enjoyed bringing music to everyone she met. Carol is survived by her son, David M. Sessions of Oxford, her sister, Ann Arsego of Litchfield and three step-daughters, Janet Brothwell, Patti Mackiewicz and Sandra Barron. Funeral Services will be held Friday (Nov. 13) at 11:30am in The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville with the Rev. Wendell Taylor officiating. Burial will be in the family plot at Center Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Burlington Library Association, P.O. Box 1379, Burlington, CT 06013, http://www.friendsburlib.org/donations.htm or Favarh, 225 Commerce St., Canton, CT 06019. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved