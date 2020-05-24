Carol A. Valentino, 76, of Newington, passed away peacefully on May, 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a brief but brave battle with cancer. Carol was born May 1, 1944 in Piggott, AR to parents Ray and Bertha Smart and spent many years living in East Hartford, Bristol and Newington. Carol is survived by her loving husband of 43 years Leonardo T. Valentino, "my Lenny". She also leaves behind their loving children and their spouses, Lenny and Juliana Valentino of Stamford; Daniel and Laura Valentino of Bristol; as well as Lisa and Chris Trevisan of Waxhaw, NC. Her many beloved grandchildren, Michael and Kelly Valentino of Stamford; Danielle Valentino of New York, NY; Alexandra (Alex) Trevisan of Los Angeles, CA; Victoria "Tori" Trevisan of "World Traveler" and Christopher Trevisan of Waxhaw, NC. Her favorite little brother William "Billy" Smart and his two children, Adam and Julie. Many nieces and nephews but most fondly Cathy and Skip Hoerle and their family of New Hartford. Carol was employed for many years at Moore Medical in Farmington as the executive assistant to the President, a job which she excelled in and loved. Carol took great pride in her organizational skills. She lived life to the fullest, loving to travel especially on cruises. Carol continued to love 50's and 60's music and dancing to her favorite songs. She was a ruthless card shark and could shuffle like a magician. Carol was an incredibly devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother, and the most caring friend. She will be remembered for the beautiful cards she always sent for every occasion written in her elegant handwriting. Her grandchildren will miss Grandma's famous chocolate cakes that she loved to bake for them at every opportunity, as well as the interest she took in all the happenings in their lives. All will miss Carol's sweet nature, her quick wittedness, and her distinctive laugh. Thank you to all the friends and family who visited and sent flowers and cards; she enjoyed reading each thoughtful card that she received. She is grateful to all who showered her with prayers and well wishes. The family would like to especially thank her caregivers, Janece, Lucia and Monique for the amazing care that Carol received as well as Masonicare Hospice for their compassionate service. All funeral services will be private. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving her family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.