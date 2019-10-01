Home

AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
(860) 537-9611
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
30 Church St.
Hebron, CT
Carol A. Wells


1946 - 2019
Carol Ann Wells, 72, of Hebron passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 29th at Marlborough Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Hartford on November 7th, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Caroline (Sumislaski) D'Onofrio. She married her beloved husband Stephen Wells on November 25, 1966. Carol worked as a secretary for Pratt & Whitney before taking time to raise her family. She was an animal lover who cherished many pets throughout the years. Carol enjoyed traveling with her family and took special trips over the summer each year. Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Stephen of 52 years; her children Lynda (John) Majewski of South Windsor, Scott (Dottie) Wells of Lyme; grandchildren, Andrew Goulet, Trevor, Ellie, and Mason Wells; her beloved aunt, Adella "Boots" Carneilla; and numerous extended family and friends. Calling hours will be held Saturday, October 5th from 4-6pm at Aurora McCarthy Funeral Home 167 Old Hartford Rd Colchester. Funeral service will be held the following Friday, October 11th at 11am directly at St. Peter's Episcopal Church 30 Church St. Hebron. Donations in Carol's memory can be made to the by visiting . For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 1, 2019
