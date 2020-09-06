1/
Carol-Ann Cox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol-Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol-Ann (Biermacher) Cox, died on August 23rd, 2020 of Pancreatic Cancer at Rivermead Retirement Community in Peterbourgh, NH. She leaves her husband of 67 years, Bradford and their 4 children: Christopher of Bishop, CA, Timothy of San Diego, CA, Sara of Francestown, NH, and Linda of Seattle, WA; seven grandchildren: Megan, Hillary, Emily, Bradley and Jared Johnston-Cox, Gavin and Gretta Cox-Gorton and four great grandchildren: Paxton and Maise, Gracin and Sydney. She also leaves a sister, Joan Biermacher Hughes of Portland, CT. Carol was born in West Hartford, CT to Ralph and Edna (Nelson) Biermacher of Portland, CT. She graduated from Central Connecticut University in 1951 and taught elementary school in Portland, CT. She married Bradford E. Cox of East Harford, CT in 1953, settling in Glastonbury, CT where they raised their four children. They retired to Rhode Island in 1987 and then to Peterborough, NH in 2011. Her great joys were her family, gardening, being at the beach, reading, creating, decorative painting and outdoor adventures. Donations can be made to hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved