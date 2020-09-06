Carol-Ann Cox

Carol-Ann (Biermacher) Cox, died on August 23rd, 2020 of Pancreatic Cancer at Rivermead Retirement Community in Peterbourgh, NH. She leaves her husband of 67 years, Bradford and their 4 children: Christopher of Bishop, CA, Timothy of San Diego, CA, Sara of Francestown, NH, and Linda of Seattle, WA; seven grandchildren: Megan, Hillary, Emily, Bradley and Jared Johnston-Cox, Gavin and Gretta Cox-Gorton and four great grandchildren: Paxton and Maise, Gracin and Sydney. She also leaves a sister, Joan Biermacher Hughes of Portland, CT. Carol was born in West Hartford, CT to Ralph and Edna (Nelson) Biermacher of Portland, CT. She graduated from Central Connecticut University in 1951 and taught elementary school in Portland, CT. She married Bradford E. Cox of East Harford, CT in 1953, settling in Glastonbury, CT where they raised their four children. They retired to Rhode Island in 1987 and then to Peterborough, NH in 2011. Her great joys were her family, gardening, being at the beach, reading, creating, decorative painting and outdoor adventures. Donations can be made to hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store