Carol Ann (Pellettieri) Dimmock, 78, of Willimantic and formerly Wethersfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Born in Hartford on June 13, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Louis Pellettieri and the late Mary (Gesualdi) Waites and husband James. Carol worked as an administrative assistant for the State of CT Department of Health and also worked as an EMT for Rocky Hill Ambulance. She was a member of and past President of AFSCME, Local #704, as well as the head of the National Women's Advisory Committee in Washington, DC. Carol was an awesome cook and enjoyed gardening and needlepoint. She was a world traveler and especially enjoyed her trips to Hawaii, Florida and Ogunquit, Maine. More than anything, she was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be forever missed by her five children, Richard Dimmock of Stafford, Harold Dimmock and wife Barbara of New Britain, Dale Dimmock of Willimantic, Lenore Fierro and husband John of Florida and Rosemary Cusano of Wethersfield; 10 adored grandchildren, Bobby, Marissa, Harold, Tyler, Nicole, Jamie, Lena, Taylor, Stephen and Johnny and 11 cherished great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Beverly Klemyk and husband Robert of Newington and Lorraine Rossitto and husband Caesar of Wethersfield and Palm Beach, Florida, as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Janice Vendetta. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Windham Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.Calling hours will be Friday (February 8) from 2:30-4:30 p.m. concluding with a funeral service at 4:30 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Donations in Carol's memory may be made to the , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share a memory of Carol with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.