|
|
Carol Ann Fitzgerald Ganci, 77, of the Bakerville section of New Hartford, wife of the late Vincent Ganci, died Saturday, February 29, 2020. A memorial service will be celebrated on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00PM at the Bakerville United Methodist Church, 1087 Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202) in New Hartford. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, and in memory of her late husband Vin, memorial donations may be made to the . The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Carol's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes and full obituary.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 5, 2020