Carol Ann Johnston (Rayner), 81, beloved wife of Robert Johnston, of Ellington, CT, passed away, July 11, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Charles Alfred Rayner & Ann Mary Rayner (Sienkiewicz). She is survived by her brothers Charles Rayner of Deep River, Mitchell Bielenda of South Windsor, and Thomas Bielenda & his wife Jane of West Roxbury, MA. She was predeceased by four brothers; Richard Rayner, Beryl Rayner, Robert Rayner, Bruce Rayner. She is survived by her loving children, Nikki Price and her husband Noel Price of Enfield, Michael Papaleo of Hartford, and Pamela Papaleo of Branford, CT. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Courtney Price of Enfield, CT and Seth Price of New Jersey, and a niece Lisa Rayner Hansen of Blanchardville, Wisconsin. And, of course Oscar the dachshund, who will miss his mama. She worked for some years at the US Postal Service, but retired many years ago. She was an avid collector of Steiffs and artist dolls, which she adored. She was an accomplished cook and loved her grandchildren greatly. She will be sorely missed and was loved by all. Mom wasn't a fan of making a fuss and didn't want any services or funeral. She chose to move on serenely and peacefully, just as she lived. A life celebration may be announced at a later date; as we have to consider a safe outdoor venue. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
.