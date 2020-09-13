1/1
Carol Ann Pettirossi
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Carol Ann Pettirossi of Vero Beach, FL, passed peacefully from this life into the loving arms of our Lord on September 8, 2020 at Somerset House in Oak Harbor. She was 77 and had been battling a degenerative nerve condition at Someset House since March of 2019. Her spiritual strength and fierce determination helped her deal with her condition until God chose to bring her to Him. She will be long remembered for these characteristics. Carol was born in Middleboro, MA to Edward and Margaret Begin who predeceased her. She leaves her loving husband, Ron, of 56 years and daughter Joy Poland (Tim) of Foster, RI, son Damon Pettirossi of Sugar Hill, GA and her loving grandchildren, Ashley Hendrickson, Angelina Pettirossi and Ariana Pettirossi all of Sugar Hill and Jayce Poland of Foster. She also leaves her brothers Jon Begin (Joan) of North Palm Beach, FL and Edward Begin (Patty) of Lakeville, MA, sister Roslyn (Bob) of Lakeville, MA, and brother-in-law Bob Pettirossi (Nancy) of Dover, NH. She also leaves numerous nieces and nephews. Carol attended New Bedford, MA high school and obtained a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, MA where she met her husband. She was a devoted wife and mother and the type of friend who would always be there when needed. She studied many meditation and self-help techniques which she shared with numerous people who were dealing with physical and emotional problems. She believed God called her to be of service to others. Carol was a loving nursery schoolteacher in Ellington, CT for several years and then became the Marketing Director for Argosy Travel for fifteen years. She was continually active in community affairs serving on the Recreation Commission in Ellington, CT, as a faith formation teacher at St. Luke Church in Ellington and was also active on numerous projects at the Ellington Ridge Country Club. In addition, Carol was a Hospice volunteer for 20 years with the VNA of Vernon, CT. After moving to Vero Beach, Carol became a communicant at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Sebastian, FL where she co-founded the Life's Healing Circle Ministry. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing tennis. But she most enjoyed the many trips she and Ron experienced with their traveling companions of more than 30 years, Carol, and Gerry O'Connell. Vacations trips to Europe, the Caribbean and various parts of the US were always special to Carol. She loved the many sailing trips on the O'Connell's boat where she became a helpful mate with several of the on-board chores. Carol lived life to the fullest but never wavered in her help and service to others. She was a special person with an amazing sense of humor and a gift of telling stories and making people laugh. She was a beloved Grandma and Nonna to her grandchildren and a constant source of strength and love to her family. Her relationship with her son-in-law, Tim, was incredibly special to her. Carol will be deeply missed. The family wishes to thank the staff of Somerset house, Hospice and VNA for watching over her and keeping her spirits up with as much comfort as possible. In lieu of flowers the family requests donation to be made to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, Sebastian, Florida with Father John Morrissey, celebrant. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Connecticut in 2021. Arrangements are entrusted to Strunk Funeral Home, Sebastian, Florida. You may sign a guestbook on-line at www.strunkfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 13, 2020.
September 12, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to all of you. Carol was a very special lady. I will never forget her contagious smile
Tommy Poland
September 12, 2020
Ron and family—we are so very sorry for your loss. I always think of Carol as being so vibrant and full of life whenever I saw her. Please accept our sincere sympathies. May her memory bring you peace and comfort. Phil & Liz Contant, Springfield, MA.
Phil Contant
September 11, 2020
The entire Ludwig family would like to send our love & gratitude to the family of “Mrs. P”. Thank you for sharing your wife & mother with all of us. We have the fondest of memories & know in our hearts that we are also better people ourselves for having had your Carol in our lives. Praying for peace in your hearts. XO
Lisa Ludwig
Friend
