Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Carol Schweizer
Carol Ann Schweizer


1948 - 2020
Carol Ann Schweizer Obituary
Carol Ann Schweizer of Moodus, beloved wife of 46 years to Henry L. Schweizer, passed away peacefully on Thursday January 16, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Middletown, daughter of the late, Felix and Frances (Seckla) Czaja. Carol grew up working on her parent's apple orchard. She graduated from Hale Ray High School class of 1966. She continued her education graduating from Vinal Regional as part of the first class of LPN nurses. Carol worked at Middlesex Hospital until she met her beloved Hank, a Navy Submariner in Groton. They had a beautiful life together and built their dream log cabin home in Moodus. She was a strong caring person who took care of many people working at Chestelm in Moodus and finally retiring from Argo in Clinton to take care of Henry and her mom. Carol is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Britt Schweizer and their daughter, Riley of Portland, OR, a daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Brian Fox and their sons, Dalton, Corbin and Garrett of Lancaster, OH, a sister, Maryann Czaja of Moodus and a brother Felix Czaja. Carol started her cancer journey in 2012 and our family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. Susanna Hong of CT Oncology Group in Middletown, all the physicians, nurses and aids on South 4 ward at Middlesex Hospital and the Hospice Care team for the care they gave Carol. The Celebration of her life will be at the convenience of her family. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 19, 2020
