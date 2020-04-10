|
Carol (Donahue) Ballard, 81, of Broad Brook, CT, entered into eternal rest on April 6, 2020 as a result of complications from Covid-19 at the Kimberly Hall Nursing Home. She was born April 2, 1939, daughter of the late Frank and Mabel Donahue. She is predeceased by her sister Lorraine Fortuna and niece Sharon McCullough. She is survived by her daughter Brenda Anagnos and son-in-law Joshua Anagnos of Havertown, PA, her daughter Lisa Tremonte of East Hartford, CT, and four beautiful grandchildren, Brandon, RJ, Jamie and Leah. She also leaves nieces and a nephew, whom she loved very much, Bruce Fortuna, Pamela Fortuna and Wendy Husk. As a mom, Carol led by example. Carol singlehandedly raised two girls, instilling a strong work ethic, unconditional love, and teaching to always find the good in others and every situation - she was and always will be our hero! Carol was a member of the first graduating class of 1957 from East Windsor High School. She went on to proudly work as a secretary for 50+ years, highlighted by positions with United Acoustics Consultants, Reino Hyyppa & Associates (where she established everlasting friendships with Ken Smith and Dan D'Amelio), BSC Group Engineering, and Welti & Associates, all in Glastonbury, CT. Carol enjoyed all aspects of life, especially her faith, Broad Brook Congregational, the church choir, her friends, country music, her grandchildren and most of all being a dear friend to others. Also, Carol was a longtime member of the South Windsor Choral Group and East Windsor Senior Center. She loved music and loved to dance the Polka. She made a difference in all our lives through her patience, strength, gentle and kind spirit and warm smile. This is how she will be remembered. Carol had so many people that loved her and she loved back. Carol's best friend, Sandra Dion, was family as was her husband Len Dion, Donna & Dean Clisby, Helen Senk, and Fred Schadt as well as many others. The family has entrusted Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home with the arrangements. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A celebration of her life will be planned with the date TBD. Donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation are welcome.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2020