Carol Barile Obituary
Carol Barile, 65 of East Hartford passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Carol was born on June 30, 1953 in Hartford to the late Ruth (Johnson) and John Barile. Previously from New Britain. Graduated from George J Penney High School in 1971. She is survived by her son, Thomas Barile of Bristol, a sister Nancy and husband William Costa of East Hartford, a niece/God daughter Christina Costa of Plainville, a nephew William Costa of East Hartford, a grandson Rhyan Carroll, and four great grandchildren. Besides her parents she was predeceased by a brother Paul Barile. Calling hours from 2:00-4:00 at Brooklawn Funeral Home, 511 Brook Street, Rocky Hill
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2019
