Of Birmingham, AL passed away on April 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born on November 30, 1938 in Hartford, CT and was the second-oldest child in her family. Carol was predeceased by her loving husband, Louis Butler and her parents, Joseph and Reta Schanzer. She is survived by her immediate family: Jodi Hunt (Bill) of Birmingham, AL, Jeffrey Butler (Emmanuel) of New York, NY, Pamela Ochsenhirt (Bill) of Birmingham, AL, and Kimberly Kelly (Robert) of Birmingham, AL, and she had five grandchildren (Steven and Kevin Hunt, and Alex, Ashley, and Avery Rose Ochsenhirt) and two great-grandchildren (Emma and Elijah Hunt). She also is survived by her sister, Paula Levitz of West Hartford, CT and brother Robert Schanzer of West Hartford, CT. Carol was predeceased by her sister, Rodelle Solomon. Carol was a graduate of Hall High School and The University of Connecticut. After graduation from UConn, Carol was an educator with the Simsbury Board of Education. Carol lived in Simsbury, CT, moved to Old Saybrook, CT, retired in Vero Beach, FL, and then moved to Birmingham, AL. Carol was deeply loved by her family and will be missed by everyone. She was a great listener, always had insightful advice and fully devoted herself to her family. One of Carol's happiest moments was hosting her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in her home for holidays and special occasions. Carol was especially fond of dogs and adopted many during her life. She enjoyed spending quiet moments watching the wildlife behind her home, discussing financial news, and keeping in constant touch with her family. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made in Carol's honor to The North Shore Animal League America, 25 Davis Avenue, Port Washington, NY 11050 or The Shelby County Humane Society, 381 McDow Road, Columbiana, AL 35051.



