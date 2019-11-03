|
|
Carol C Klein , wife of deceased Warren J Klein, daughter of Dr Harry and Ruth Coy passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday October 27, 2019. Carol is survived by her two sons Peter and Tim and her daughter Muffie, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren, a niece Leslie Gramke and nephew Jeff Coy. Carol is also survived by her sister in law Nancy Coy who has always been more of a true sister. God's grace Mom, we all grew because of you
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 3, 2019