Carol D. Greenfield
Carol (Dunbar) Greenfield, 85, of Suffield, peacefully passed away at home, on Sunday September 27, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Sweet, in 2019. Born in Springfield, MA on January 4, 1935, Carol was the daughter of the late Edson and Pauline (Foerster) Dunbar. Her many passions in life were music, art, poetry, word games, and learning languages. Carol was a graduate of the Eastman School of Music and was a talented flutist. She composed harmonies and published the Fifer's Delightful Companion, to accompany her husband's book. She did shipping and sales work for the Sweetheart Flute Co. She taught at many schools throughout her career and was a member of several bands, including the 22nd Infantry Band in Holyoke, 10th Mass. of Northampton, the Elks Band in Springfield, and the American Legion Post 21 Band in Westfield. Carol was also the Manager/Director of the Pioneer Valley Community Band. Carol was past matron of the Order of the Eastern Star Golden Chapter no. 5 of Westfield, and active member of Corona Chapter no. 205 of E. Longmeadow, MA. Carol was also a Girl Scout leader in Pioneer Valley. Carol is survived by her children, John Zieman and his wife Jessie Mezzacappa of Manhattan, NY, Heather Maddox of SC, and Pauline "Polly" Sweet and her boyfriend Richard Benoit of Enfield; 2 step-children, 8 grandchildren, 12 step-grandchildren; and her beloved feline companions, Melodie and Cassandra. Her family will receive relatives and friends on Friday October 2, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd, Enfield. A funeral service will be celebrated for Carol at 10 am on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Springfield Cemetery. Colorful attire is welcome. Donations in Carol's memory may be made to the Enfield Community Cat Project, PO Box 614, Enfield, CT 06088, or at www.enfieldcommunitycatproject.com. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
OCT
3
Burial
Springfield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
September 29, 2020
God rest you Carol-thank you for being a great Girl Scout leader! We learned a lot from you.
Marilyn Pinto
