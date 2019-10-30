Home

Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
860-267-2226
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:30 PM
Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
Carol D. Mandigo


1950 - 2019
Carol D. Mandigo Obituary
Carol D. Mandigo, 69, of East Hampton and formerly of Cromwell, beloved wife of David D. Mandigo passed away Sunday October 27th. Carol was known for her unconditional love for her family and friends and was always there to help care for them. Her love and care for others did not stop with family, Carol was an active member of 4-H and Troop 57 Boy Scouts, donating her time to children and helping them grow and reach their fullest potential. When Carol was not helping others, she loved to spend her time baking cookies and cakes, she was not your typical baker, she would make hundreds of cookies at a time and make the most beautiful and extravagant wedding cakes. Other than her husband, Carol is survived by her son, Andrew R. Mandigo and his wife Mary of Pocomoke City, Maryland, her Sister Nancy Deming Squier and her husband Walter of East Hampton and her Aunt Winnie Knapp of Middletown. Friends may call at the Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main St. East Hampton on Friday November 1st from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. There will be a Funeral Service at 7:30PM. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut, 860 Howard Ave. New Haven, CT 06519. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Hartford Courant from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
