Carol (Jensen) Ellsworth, 89, loving wife of the late Philip F. Ellsworth, Jr. and mother of Philip F. Ellsworth, III, passed away suddenly at Aaron Manor in Chester, on March 26, 2020. The daughter of Walter and Lillian (Arens) Jensen, late of Windsor, Carol graduated from Windsor High School in 1948. She worked for local dentist Raymond Zeiner, DDS and married Phil in August 1954. She remained married to him until his death in 2015. Carol gave birth to Philip III in August 1955, and the three of them initially lived with her parents, moving to their own home in Windsor in 1960. During this time, she volunteered at Hartford Hospital and Poquonock Elementary School, enjoyed the company of relatives and friends, and spent summer vacations with her husband and son at the family cottage in Westbrook. Carol and Phil Jr. moved in 1979 downstate to Deep River, and, later, Chester to be near the shoreline that had always attracted them. While there, they frequented the beach, their favorite restaurants and garden centers, and fife & drum corps musters. Carol enjoyed the songs of Frank Sinatra, Neil Diamond, and Elton John. She saw Elton at the Hartford Civic Center when she was 68 – her only rock concert- and loved it! Indeed, good music of many genres was always a part of her life. She and Phil Jr. enjoyed watching British TV shows, classic movies, and Jeopardy. They liked riding around the shoreline area to view its beauty and tranquility. Carol was smart and fun-loving, with a strong will and a wonderful sense of humor. She loved and was loved by her family and friends. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her son Philip F. Ellsworth III of Vernon, and many cousins and extended family. The family would like to thank Aaron Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Dr. Louise Maloney for their care and kindness. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1 PM at Palisado Cemetery, Windsor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aaron Manor, 3 South Wig Hill Rd., Chester, CT 06412 or a charity of one's choice. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To leave condolences online or to access the link to her web streamed service, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 29, 2020.