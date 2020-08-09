Carol Gustafson

Carol (Champlin) Gustafson, 66, of Andover, CT entered into eternal rest to be with her beloved husband Paul on Wednesday July 29, 2020. She was born in Hartford to the late Elaine and Merrill Champlin. Carol was raised in Ellington, CT and upon her graduation from Ellington High School she embarked on her lengthy career at the then SNET Phone Company. Carol was challenged many times by her male counterparts who informed her that she had no business working repairing phone lines and was only suited to be a telephone operator. Never one to back down from a challenge she proved them wrong time and time again and rose through the ranks surpassing many of her previous doubters. She was very respected by her co-workers and although she participated in many union strikes she had the admiration of management as well. Many company mergers later Carol retired from AT&T after 42 years of dedicated service. Carol met the love of her life, Paul at the age of 19 and married soon after that. They moved to Andover, CT where they renovated their dream home, a beautiful 1860 white colonial. There they also raised their two beautiful children Bobby and Ashley. Carol loved antique shows, traveling, searching for new places to eat, hikes in the woods and gardening in her yard. She enjoyed keeping her refrigerator loaded with food to feed all her son's friends when they came to visit. Carol spent summers at her mother-in-laws beach home in Niantic, CT where she loved walks on the beach. Carol was the kindest soul, who would give you anything no questions asked. Carol did all this with her loving husband Paul by her side who after 41 years of marriage passed away due to liver disease. Carol dedicated the last year of his life by staying home with him and never leaving his side. His death left her brokenhearted and to compound her grief her son Bobby passed away two years later. As always Carol proved resilient and came to relish her role of that as a grandmother to her two beautiful grandchildren who she loved spending time with. She always had pictures of them and would show off her beautiful grand kids. The most remarkable aspect of her life was how she overcame her struggles with depression. Her struggle lasted many years and she became a role model for all who knew her. Carol fought many years to gain back a happy, healthy lifestyle going through many programs, doctors and medications. She fought all the way to the end. Unfortunately, her years of struggles with substance abuse, particularly opioid addiction as well as her depression contributed to her premature death leaving her family and friends brokenhearted. Carol will always be an inspiration to all of us and will be missed dearly. In addition to being predeceased by her husband and son, Carol is survived by her loving daughter Ashley Gustafson, her husband Frank Buccheri and grandchildren Adriana and Anthoni of Rocky Hill, CT. She is also survived by her two sisters Nancy Raymond of Ashford, Sandra Champlin of Crystal Lake, and three brothers Clifford Champlin and his wife Roseanne of Old Saybrook, Merrill Champlin of Ellington, and Roy Champlin of Ellington. Two sister in-laws, Joanne Richard and her husband Clyde "Rick" of Annapolis, MD, and Barbara "Babs" Canning and her husband Pete of Manhattan, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations may be made in Carol's name to Silver Hill Hospital, Advancement Office, 208 Valley Road, New Canaan, CT 06840 or contact the office at (203)801-2398. A celebration of life will be held at a future date to the families' convenience.



