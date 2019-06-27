Carol H. Adams, 77, of Old Saybrook went to heaven on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from her bed at Yale New Haven Hospital where she was surrounded with loving family members. "Honey" was born in Norwich, Connecticut on July 24, 1941, the daughter of Cornelius and Dorothy Hoelck. She was one of their four children. She is survived by her sister, Sue Ellen Perry of Niantic. She was predeceased by her brother Neil Hoelck and her sister Dale Darlene (Dee Dee) Hill. Honey is survived by her best friend and loving husband, Francis G. Adams Jr, whom she married on August 30, 1958 at St. Mary Church in Norwich, Connecticut. They were still deeply in love "… until death do us part." In her large and close family, she was a role model. Her family was the focus of her life. She was deeply loved by everyone. Her love for her seven children, 23 grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren was boundless. Honey is survived by her children; Francis (Skip) Adams and Nancy, David Adams and Kristen Roberts, Daniel Adams and Barbara Brandeen, the Reverend James Adams and Allene, Carol Adams and William Donovan, Jennifer Doraz and Chris, and Seth Adams and Katey. Also surviving her are 23 beloved grandchildren; Lauren, Gordy, Dave-Mike, Zachary, Avery, Daniel, Rachel, Matthew, Ben, Elizabeth, Margaret, Emily, Alida, Charles, James, Isabelle, Margot, Lydia, Phoebe, Jack, Grace, Caroline, and Luke. She loved her great- grandchildren immensely; they are Calvin, Lucy, Eamon, Rocco, Emerson, Theodore, Vincent, and Lily. She is also survived by Francis G. Adams, Sr., her father in law, her brother in law Richard A. Adams, as well as many nieces and nephews. Honey's family is grateful for the extraordinary work of the medical professionals and caregivers who attended to her in the last several years. Her family will receive friends and relatives from 5:00pm until 7:30pm on Friday, June 28 at Neilan Funeral home on 48 Grand Street in Niantic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am at St. John Church on Main Street in Old Saybrook. Internment will follow at St. Mary's cemetery in New London. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's School, Old Saybrook and to Goodspeed Musicals in East Haddam. Condolence messages may be left at Mrs. Adams' memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary